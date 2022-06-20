© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Some Hoosiers get tax notices, even though they don't owe anything

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
The exterior of a state government office building in downtown Indianapolis. The words "Indiana" and "A State That Works" are on the side of the building, as well as a logo for the state that shows the outline of Indiana in front of a gear wheel. In the foreground is a statue of young Abraham Lincoln.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Overdue tax notices from the Indiana Department of Revenue are automatically generated. And the agency said sometimes, people’s payments are processed after the automatic notice goes out.

Some Hoosiers have gotten notices from the state that they have unpaid taxes that were due earlier this year, only to find out days later, they owe nothing.

The letters threaten that the state will issue a tax warrant if people don’t respond within a few weeks. But some Hoosiers who received them said, when they checked the state’s online tax portal just a few days later, they didn’t owe anything.

The Indiana Department of Revenue said those notices are automatically generated. And it said sometimes, people’s payments are processed after the automatic notice goes out.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

For instance, DOR said if you filed your taxes online but sent in a paper check, that might account for the delay. Or, if the payment you sent in didn’t have a voucher with it to indicate your account or didn’t have proper notation, it would take the agency longer to enter that payment into its system, thus accounting for the unpaid notice.

Hoosiers can check their tax balance online via the state’s tax portal, INTIME.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
