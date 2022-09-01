Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law.

The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.

Under a settlement agreement announced Thursday, the Nursing Board agreed to allow nurses who are prescribed medication to help address their opioid use disorder to participate in the program. And it will ensure those nurses don’t face discriminatory conditions or terms.

The settlement with the Justice Department also requires the board to pay $70,000 to the person who brought the complaint.

