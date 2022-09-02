Police increase traffic patrols, sobriety checkpoints through Labor Day with federal money

Nationally, the first three months of 2022 saw more people die in motor vehicle crashes than any first quarter over the last 20 years.

State and local police across Indiana will conduct more traffic patrols and sobriety checkpoints through Labor Day.

The increased enforcement efforts – centered around the holiday – are made possible by federal dollars through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Traffic fatalities are up more than 20 percent in Indiana for the first few months of this year compared to 2021. And drunk driving is the major factor in about a quarter of fatal collisions.

