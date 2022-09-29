© 2022 WVPE
Indiana finishes sending out taxpayer refund checks

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz smiles during a press conference. Klutz is a White woman with dark hair. She is wearing a green top. Behind her are wood-paneled walls and an American flag. There is a microphone extended in front of her.
FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said the state completed printing and mailing out taxpayer refund checks to eligible Hoosiers on Sept. 22, 2022.

Indiana has finished sending out all taxpayer refund payments to eligible Hoosiers.

If you filed an Indiana tax return last year, you’re supposed to receive direct deposits or a paper check that total $325, or $650 for joint filers. All those deposits and checks have now been sent out.

Still, the state says to wait until Nov. 1 to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue if you haven’t received your payment. That allows the state time to process returned mail.

If you’ve received a check addressed to a deceased family member, you need to mail in a form and a copy of the death certificate to the State Auditor’s office. That form is called "Distributee's Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF# 49377."

If your check has a printer error – like, if it’s too blurry – there’s also a form to be mailed in to the Auditor’s office. That form is called "Affidavit for Lost or Not Received Warrant SF#42850."

Both those forms are available online at IN.gov/auditor/forms and both must be notarized. The address they must be mailed to is:

Indiana Auditor of State
200 West Washington Street
Room 240
Indianapolis, IN 46204

And if you’ve received the $650 payment meant for joint filers but are now divorced, you send the check back to the Department of Revenue along with a written request to split the amount. That address:

Indiana Department of Revenue
Attn: Non-Responsible Spouse
PO Box 7202
Indianapolis, IN 46207

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
