© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lead paint, radon mitigation support available through state grant program

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
A lawn sign reads "Do not play in the dirty or around the mulch." At the bottom is the logo of the Environmental Protection Agency (abbreviated EPA). And there is clip art of grass and soil and a red ball.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will use nearly $5 million in federal funding for grants to mitigate lead paint and radon issues.

Hoosiers with certain environmental hazards in their homes can get help from the state to solve those issues.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will use nearly $5 million in federal funding for grants to mitigate lead paint and radon issues in more than 160 homes across the state.

READ MORE: Indiana aims to help more kids with lead poisoning

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Signs you might have such hazards include shortness of breath, persistent cough, tightness or pain in the chest, hoarseness and trouble swallowing. Also, if you have walls, furniture or window sills in your home with chipping or peeling paint that was built or created before 1978.

To qualify, homes must have a child under the age of 6 or a pregnant woman living there. Homeowners and renters can apply now on the IHCDA’s website. The program will kick off early next year.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith