Indiana News

Democrat Destiny Wells concedes, Republican Diego Morales claims secretary of state win

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST
Diego Morales speaks to reporters. Microphones surround him as he looks to the right. He is wearing a suit with a green, striped tie. Behind him is the emptying seats of the Indiana Republican State Party Convention.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Diego Morales speaks to reporters on June 18, 2022 after successfully securing the Republican nomination for secretary of state. Morales’s campaign was dogged by controversy.

Republican Diego Morales will be Indiana’s new secretary of state.

The first-time office holder beat Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.

Morales’s campaign had been dogged by controversy. He pushed the big lie about the 2020 election’s legitimacy and proposed more restrictions on early voting – both positions he then reversed during the race. There were questions about his military record. He’d been fired from the office he now leads at least once. And there were allegations of sexual misconduct and potential voter fraud.

But the first Latino elected statewide official in Indiana overcame those issues to secure the victory. It’s now been more than three decades since Democrats won the secretary of state’s office.

In her speech, Destiny Wells said, "we must fight together to strengthen and reinforce our electoral system."

"We were about to flip Indiana blue for the first time in a decade. But we fell a little short," she said. "And so now it is upon you, Hoosiers, who will be charged with securing our elections, because our next secretary of state is going to need all of our help in a very big way."

With about 62 percent of the vote counted, Morales was ahead of Wells 55 percent to 39.3 percent.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Indiana News IPBLocalDiego MoralesIndiana Secretary of State2022 electionDestiny Wells
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith