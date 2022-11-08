Democrat Destiny Wells concedes, Republican Diego Morales claims secretary of state win

Republican Diego Morales will be Indiana’s new secretary of state.

The first-time office holder beat Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.

Morales’s campaign had been dogged by controversy. He pushed the big lie about the 2020 election’s legitimacy and proposed more restrictions on early voting – both positions he then reversed during the race. There were questions about his military record . He’d been fired from the office he now leads at least once. And there were allegations of sexual misconduct and potential voter fraud .

But the first Latino elected statewide official in Indiana overcame those issues to secure the victory. It’s now been more than three decades since Democrats won the secretary of state’s office.

In her speech, Destiny Wells said, "we must fight together to strengthen and reinforce our electoral system."

"We were about to flip Indiana blue for the first time in a decade. But we fell a little short," she said. "And so now it is upon you, Hoosiers, who will be charged with securing our elections, because our next secretary of state is going to need all of our help in a very big way."

With about 62 percent of the vote counted, Morales was ahead of Wells 55 percent to 39.3 percent.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.