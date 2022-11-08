Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young wins re-election bid

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) has won his second term in the U.S. Senate.

Young beat Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.

Young came into the race with several advantages – the boost of incumbency, being a Republican in Indiana and with millions of dollars in his campaign coffers. And he only built that financial lead through the course of the campaign.

The race was widely expected to favor Young, though polls in recent weeks had shown his lead narrowing significantly. But the senior Indiana U.S. senator will head back to Washington for another six years.

He first won his seat in 2016, after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

This story will be updated.

