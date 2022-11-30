Monday Night Special: Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Jim Malcolm is the ultimate Scots troubadour. Traveling the world with his guitar, harmonicas, and engaging wit, he sings the traditional songs of Scotland and his masterfully crafted songs in a modern, accessible, yet utterly authentic style. He is highly regarded as an interpreter of the pieces of Robert Burns, and has been described as “one of the finest singers in Scotland in any style”. Susie Malcolm is an award-winning singer with exceptional knowledge of the musical traditions of North East Scotland. She was the first woman ever to win a singing competition for Bothy Ballads, agricultural songs, and has been singing in folk clubs and at festivals around Scotland since her early 20s. This week on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Jim and Susie start their first set off with an older bagpipe ballad, Locherside, and a song for Susie’s grandmother, a herring gutter, called The Gutting Queen. When they return, Susie sings a beautiful song told from the point of view of a farmer’s wife, called The Ploughman, and Jim sings his Autumnal song, The Road to New York, whose refrain details the travel of the path in the fall: The Thruway gently weaves/through an endless land of trees/and the road to New York leads/through a billion turning leaves. All of these songs, are yielded with such melodic precision by both Jim and Susie’s voices and Jim’s tonal quality on the harmonica is breathtaking throughout the program.

This program also features the Indiana songwriter, Patti Shaffner. During the show, she explains, that her song, Throwing Stones, a particularly moving song for peace, was inspired by her recent trip to a Scottish battlefield. During her trip she also heard Jim and Susie in concert and as a matter of convergence was invited to pursue the second half of the interview on the program with the talented pair.

The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour will air on Monday, December 5th, on WVPE 88.1 FM at 7 pm.

