House Republicans advance state budget to Senate for further negotiations

House Republicans sent their proposed budget to the Senate Thursday, where disagreement likely looms over tax cuts and school voucher expansion.

The House’s $43 billion state budget, HB 1001, significantly increases overall K-12 education funding. But a major part of that – and a major sticking point with Democrats and, potentially, Senate Republicans – is more than doubling the amount of funding in the state’s school voucher program.

Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said his caucus’s philosophy is that public funding should follow the student to whichever school they choose.

“Ninety percent of our students still choose traditional public," Thompson said. "But I think it’s key we give parents – and parents decide exactly what is best.”

Democrats like Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said the choice isn’t fair because private schools don’t have to follow the same rules that public schools do.

“Now, we’re going to open it up even more with, from my perspective, less transparency, less accountability,” Porter said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) indicated his caucus may be more hesitant to expand the voucher program – without added accountability – as far as the House Republicans do.

The two Republican caucuses may also diverge on a key portion of the budget – whether to accelerate cuts to the state's individual income tax.

The House GOP plan would slash the rate to 2.9 percent in just three years, half the time the legislature planned for those cuts in legislation last year. It also removes guardrails for those cuts that ensure the rate is only reduced if state revenues steadily grow.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said those guardrails were impractical and unnecessary. Bray said he was concerned about their removal.

