More than a quarter into the new fiscal year, Indiana’s tax revenues continue to dramatically exceed expectations.The state is already more than half a…
South Bend officials discussed affordable housing at their most recent budget meeting Friday, including $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan…
South Bend city officials gave their first overview of the city’s 2022 budget at a personnel and finance committee meeting Wednesday evening. The city…
South Bend is holding a series of public meetings to plan the city’s 2022 budget, and there’s an extra focus on the nearly $59 million in federal dollars…
State leaders will provide an update on House Bill 1001, Indiana’s two-year budget .Gov. Eric Holcomb will be joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, House…
House Republicans approved a new, two-year, $36 billion budget Monday they say boosts education and helps businesses recover from the pandemic.Democrats,…
High school courses in areas like culinary arts and cosmetology could lose state funding if a budget proposal from Republican lawmakers passes. Educators…
Indiana House Republicans want to spend at least $65 million less on traditional K-12 schools in their state budget plan than Gov. Eric Holcomb…
Indiana Republican legislative leaders aren’t totally sold on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to spend nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars this year…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new state budget proposal would spend $1.13 billion over the next two years on one-time initiatives. And almost none of that would be…