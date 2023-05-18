© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Indiana unveils new highway welcome signs that use tourism agency campaign

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
The governor and state agency leaders take a photo next to a model of the new highway signs that read "More to Discover IN Indiana."
.
/
Courtesy of the governor's office
Indiana will post 76 new highway welcome signs on interstates and roads that enter the state.

The state is rebranding the highway signs that welcome people to Indiana ahead of this month’s Indianapolis 500.

The new signs will align with the state’s current tourism campaign.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation – the state’s tourism agency – unveiled its “IN Indiana” campaign last year.

Road signs welcoming people to the state will now use that slogan. “More To Discover IN Indiana” will adorn 19 interstate signs that will be installed by May 26, ahead of the Indianapolis 500 race weekend. Fifty-seven more state entryway signs will be put up by the end of June on non-interstate routes.

READ MORE: Indiana unveils new tourism marketing campaign, 'IN Indiana'

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The total cost of the new signs is $43,000.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
WVPE News IPBIndianaIndiana Tourism
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith