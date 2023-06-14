© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Cultivate's planned cold storage facility expected to dramatically boost food donations

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
This rendering shows how Cultivate Food Rescue's planned cold storage facility, to be built next door to their offices on Prairie Avenue in South Bend, will look.
Provided rendering
/
This rendering shows how Cultivate Food Rescue's planned cold storage facility, to be built next door to their offices on Prairie Avenue in South Bend, will look.

Cultivate Food Rescue plans to break ground next month on a new cold storage facility it thinks will help it collect about 10 times as much food over seven to 10 years.

The nonprofit in October launched a $10 million fund-raising campaign, kickstarted by a $500,000 American Rescue Plan grant from St. Joseph County. By the end of this month, Cultivate could have up to $9 million in commitments gathered, says Jim Conklin, executive director and co-founder.

Once finished next spring, the 22,000-square-foot facility will hold about 80 semi-trucks of food. Two-thirds will be freezer space and one-third will be refrigeration.

Having much more cold storage space will let Cultivate increase the amount of grocery stores it receives unused food from, and it will be a big help to area food pantries, Conklin said.

“One of the things our community pantries really lack is cold storage space,” Conklin said. “They lack space period but all of them don’t have enough cold storage space. We thought instead of just adding commercial refrigerators and freezers to every community pantry, we’ll just put a big one here and make space available to them. Because sometimes they’ll get a large donation of food that they can’t receive and accept.”

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
