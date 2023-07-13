County police ask state to shut down drug treatment center after another overdose

After yet another overdose Thursday at Praxis Landmark Recovery, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman has asked the state to shut down the drug treatment center.

Redman released to the media a letter that sheriff department attorney Troy Warner sent the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction. It asks the agency to revoke the facility’s license.

Police and fire department EMS say three people have died of drug overdoses since Praxis Landmark opened in August: on Nov. 9, July 3 and July 4.

Over the 192 days so far this year, Warner wrote that there have been 217 calls for police and fire. County police this year have documented 26 reported incidents including, seven overdoses, two rapes, a sexual assault, and a stabbing.

Redman and Warner declined to be interviewed Thursday. But Warner wrote that Praxis Landmark staff have prohibited officers from talking with witnesses and victims, and they’ve refused to share security video and records police have requested for their investigations.

County attorneys are also looking into whether Praxis Landmark can be shut down for violating the county’s nuisance ordinance.