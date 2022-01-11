-
St. Joseph County’s joint Special Victims Unit is no longer shutting down at the end of this year. The city of South Bend announced a new agreement…
In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Indiana’s first Narcan vending machine has been installed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Naloxone —…
The St. Joseph County Council will decide Tuesday whether to approve funding for a mental health crisis response center.Right now, people experiencing a…
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman kicked off his 2022 reelection campaign Wednesday. During his announcement speech, he touted the accomplishments of…
The St. Joseph County Police Department received federal funding last year to create a special team to respond to domestic violence calls. One year later,…
Two St. Joseph County police officers – James Hart and Brad Bauters – have voluntarily resigned from the department. That’s after County Sheriff Bill…
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman has requested the termination of two county police officers after they made “incomplete and false” statements about…