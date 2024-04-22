Drug treatment provider can apply to reopen Mishawaka site in a year

A troubled drug treatment provider can apply to reopen its Mishawaka location under a settlement the company has reached with the state of Indiana.

Under the settlement with Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, the state will let Landmark Recovery apply to reopen three inpatient drug treatment centers. The state in August revoked the licenses of Landmark centers in Mishawaka, Carmel and Bluffton, which is near Fort Wayne.

Landmark must wait a year before applying to reopen the Mishawaka site, which was branded as Praxis of South Bend.

The state action followed multiple lawsuits patients filed against the for-profit company, alleging they weren’t adequately fed or cared for because of staff shortages.

Landmark had admitted up to 125 patients at a time in Mishawaka. The company agrees in the settlement that if it wants to have more than 32 beds, it must verify it has the staff needed to care for them all. If it wants more than 100 beds, it needs a physician on site at all times.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman last year filed a complaint with the state because officers were responding to so many overdose deaths and other problems there. In a written statement, Redman said the county needs more treatment options. He said the new restrictions are "reasonable and will help alleviate many of the problems" at the center.