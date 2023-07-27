Patients at Landmark Recovery sue drug treatment center

Amid complaints from law enforcement and an investigation from state officials, nine former residents are suing Landmark Recovery for negligence and malpractice.

This week, nine patients filed a lawsuit against Landmark Recovery which operates as Praxis off of Elm Road. The suit claims patients suffered “severe injuries” at Landmark and the center did not provide adequate care.

More specifically, the suit says patients weren’t getting the prescriptions they needed or being properly fed. There was also allegedly urine in the hallways and at least one patient was denied access to a working toilet for 24 hours.

The patients are being represented by Crossen law firm out of Carmel and are asking for punitive damages.

Landmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WVPE about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes after St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman’s office sent a letter to state officials asking for the treatment center to be shut down because of numerous 911 calls and two overdose deaths in two days in early July. There was an overdose death reported at Praxis on Nov. 9 and a suicide on July 9.

The sheriff's department sent a letter to the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction on July requested the state office revoke Praxis Landmark's license. Since Praxis opened in August of last year, county police say that there has been an average of more than one call a day between fire and police.

Earlier this month the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released a written statement saying that its Division of Mental Health and Addiction “has an open investigation and continues to review all reports we have received.”

Soon after, Landmark Recovery announced it was no longer accepting new patients and that the executive director and director of nursing at the facility had been fired.