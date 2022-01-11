-
The St. Joseph County Council has a redistricting plan for 2022 after voting 6 to 3 along party lines Thursday night to override a Wednesday veto of the…
The St. Joseph County Council held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather feedback on council district maps proposed by its Republican and Democratic…
The St. Joseph County Council voted Tuesday evening to retain Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller for a potential lawsuit over the county’s…
Victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting earlier this year may seek damages from the city. The April mass shooting at a FedEx facility left eight people…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday morning to enact a controversial redistricting plan that makes two of their districts more…
Indiana opens vaccine registration for 5- to 11-year-olds. Pediatricians work to dispel COVID-19 vaccine myths. And the state sues the federal government…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing an Indiana-based company that he said helped send at least 4.8 million illegal robocalls to Hoosiers.Rokita…
An Indiana court said this week the state did have the authority to end federal unemployment benefits before an end date set by Congress. But it’s too…
Residents of Lake Village and environmental groups have won a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers over a large organic dairy in Newton County. A…
Two groups plan to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for delaying action to reduce smog in some of the most polluted metro areas in the country —…