Rokita sues La Porte trailer park over water and maintenance issues

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Deerfield Estates MHP, LLC, owner of the Deerfield Estates Mobile Home Park in La Porte, alleging multiple violations of state consumer protection laws and mobile home community regulations.

The complaint alleges that Deerfield Estates failed to provide an adequate supply of hot and cold running water to residents, as required under Indiana law. According to the complaint, residents experienced frequent water leaks, low water pressure, and prolonged water outages, including a boil advisory that lasted 29 days.

The lawsuit also claims Deerfield Estates failed to ensure the park was under the personal charge of an adult caretaker or attendant for a period extending from fall 2023 until October 1, 2024. During this time, residents reported difficulty reaching anyone for maintenance or billing concerns.

The Indiana Attorney General alleges Deerfield Estates improperly billed residents for water lost due to leaks in the park’s water distribution system, a responsibility of the park’s management. Residents reportedly have a single master meter for the entire community, with water costs divided evenly among tenants regardless of individual usage.

The complaint seeks restitution for affected residents, civil penalties, reimbursement for investigation costs, and an order requiring the park to make necessary repairs to ensure adequate water supply and comply with Indiana statutes.

Deerfield Estates Mobile Home Park consists of approximately 94 lots and is owned by Deerfield Estates MHP, LLC, a domestic limited liability company registered in Indiana. Nelson Communities is identified as the owner and operator of Deerfield Estates.

The Attorney General’s Office conducted an investigation following multiple consumer complaints filed between January and October 2024 regarding water issues and billing practices at the park.

The lawsuit was filed in the La Porte County Circuit/Superior Court under Cause No. 46C01-2505-PL-001404.