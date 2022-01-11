-
An effort to prevent the sudden death of student athletes is making progress in the Indiana General Assembly. Parents of children who have died after…
Today Indiana Landmarks announced a number of grants to preserve "meaningful places" in the Hoosier State. Here's a look at some of the grants that will…
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week is definitely channeling a Halloween vibe. This image of the Orr Mansion in LaPorte County comes to us courtesy of Paul…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s expanded coronavirus testing program is set to start Wednesday at 20 sites around the state, although those tests still…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana woman who had been drinking wine before she attacked a Delta Air Lines crew and federal agents on a Michigan-bound…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The latest round of federal airport infrastructure grants to Indiana includes $4.74 million to Indianapolis International Airport for…
LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a northern Indiana county paid about $132,000 in ransom to hackers who took over some of the county's computers.LaPorte…
Back in May WVPE introduced you to a local artist who had entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Rhymer/Educator did not win, but he did pay it forward into a…
Teacher by day and rapper by night, Joe Ruiz, may not have won NPR's Tiny Desk Contest - but it has given him a big break. He and his fellow musicians in…
The Chesapeake and Indiana Railroad will invest about $600,000 dolalrs into railroad improvements in LaPorte County from Wellsboro to LaCrosse. The six…