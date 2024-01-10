© 2024 WVPE
LaPorte woman given over 40 years in prison for role in fatal abuse of 4-year-old child

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST
Mary Yoder, left, and Alan Morgan have both pleaded guilty and been sentenced
LaPorte County Jail
/
WVPE
Mary Yoder, left, and Alan Morgan have both pleaded guilty and been sentenced

A LaPorte County woman who did nothing while her boyfriend tortured and killed her 4-year-old son will now spend decades in prison.

In an emotional courtroom in LaPorte County this month, Mary Yoder received a 42-year prison sentence for her role in abusing and killing her 4-year-old son Judah Morgan in 2021.

Judah had been under the care of a foster family since his birth, but in the last few months of his life, Indiana’s Department of Child Services placed him back in the home of his parents Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan.

Alan Morgan is already serving a 70-year sentence for continually beating Judah and another child in the home. Court documents revealed Alan Morgan was upset over potty training issues with Judah which led to Judah being beaten, starved and locked in the basement of the house where he was kept near Kingsford Heights south of LaPorte.

During this time, Yoder never contacted authorities about the abuse. She pleaded guilty over the summer to neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In addition to Yoder’s sentencing, Judah’s foster family has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Child Services for placing Judah into the care of his abusive parents. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Tags
WVPE News LaPortesentencingChild AbuseDCS
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
