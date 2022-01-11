-
Most people are spending the majority of their time at home right now. But not everyone has a safe home. Local organizations and mental health services…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation advancing in Michigan would prescribe longer sentences for certain repeat child abusers.Bills approved unanimously by…
-
Indiana ranks second in the nation for the rate of child abuse victims, according to an annual report from the US Department of Health & Human…
-
Bishop Kevin Rhoades is expected to release the names of priests and deacons within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who have been credibly accused of…
-
A Pennsylvania prosecutor is investigating a misconduct allegation against Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The allegation is…
-
University of Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins spoke on the recent child sexual abuse scandals rocking the Catholic Church at the beginning of the…