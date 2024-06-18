© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart man charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 18, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
Loic Venance
/
AFP/Getty Images

Last November, Indiana State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man from Elkhart had downloaded numerous files containing child pornography.

Indiana State Police investigators followed up on that tip and, according to criminal charges filed Monday, traced those downloads to a Joshua Grosenbacher.

Grosenbacher, 28, was arrested and charged Monday with 10 felony counts of possession of child porn. Detectives say Grosenbacher admitted to viewing and sending child porn on a variety of social media apps.

Police allegedly found over 1,700 files containing child pornography on Grosenbacher’s phone.

Each of the 10 counts Grosenbacher is accused of carries a range of one to six years in prison.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Indiana State PoliceElkhartPornographyChild Abuse
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek