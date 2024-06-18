Elkhart man charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

Last November, Indiana State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man from Elkhart had downloaded numerous files containing child pornography.

Indiana State Police investigators followed up on that tip and, according to criminal charges filed Monday, traced those downloads to a Joshua Grosenbacher.

Grosenbacher, 28, was arrested and charged Monday with 10 felony counts of possession of child porn. Detectives say Grosenbacher admitted to viewing and sending child porn on a variety of social media apps.

Police allegedly found over 1,700 files containing child pornography on Grosenbacher’s phone.

Each of the 10 counts Grosenbacher is accused of carries a range of one to six years in prison.