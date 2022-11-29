A LaPorte County man who admitted to killing his 4 year old son over potty training sentenced

A LaPorte County man who admitted to killing his 4 year old son over potty training was sentenced today. The judge sentenced 29-year-old Alan Morgan to 70 years in prison for the death of Judah Morgan just over a year ago. The judge said Alan Morgan will be in his 80s by the time he's eligible for parole. The judge said he ultimately gave Morgan the sentence he did because of the extent of the abuse to the 4-year-old boy and the fact that Alan’s other children had to watch it happen. Judah's mother, Mary Yoder, is also facing charges in this case.