Youth choir director, pastor arrested on child sex charges

Police have arrested a pastor and choir director on child exploitation and child pornography charges, and he’s had access to many minors across the community for years.

Earlier this week Mishawaka police arrested 36-year-old Geoffrey A. Carter on charges that include child exploitation, possessing child pornography, sexual battery, child seduction, and voyeurism using a camera.

Court records say a 17-year-old male told police that he had been temporarily living at Carter’s home because his mother was having housing issues. He said he recently awoke to find Carter sexually assaulting him as he had slept. The victim later found nude images of himself on Carter’s phone. A search warrant found Carter possessed other nude images he didn’t realize had been taken, and a camera disguised as a smoke detector.

It’s unclear so far how many kids Carter has had access to. He had been director of the Children’s Choir of Michiana but the nonprofit tells WVPE he’s now been fired.

The choir’s parent organization, Musical Arts Indiana, in a statement said it was “incredibly disappointed and saddened” by the case. They said they have no reason to believe Carter victimized any Children’s Choir members but “we are offering support and resources to all of our families during this challenging time.”

Carter also has worked as choral director at Clay Intermediate and Washington High School. A South Bend Community Schools spokesman said Carter resigned in February of last year.

Before that he worked as choral director at charter school Career and Success Academy South Bend, and his LinkedIn profile says he’s given kids age 12 to 18 individual voice lessons for nine years.

A University of Notre Dame spokesman says Carter also worked as a recruitment coordinator there at the time of his arrest, but he’s no longer employed by the university. The spokesman said he did not work with minors.

Carter also has been pastor at Apostolic House of Deliverance on Linden Avenue in South Bend.

