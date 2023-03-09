Former coach for an Osceola youth softball team sentenced for child molestation.

A former coach for an Osceola youth softball team has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation. Bradley Mathis pleaded guilty to two felony charges-six other charges were dismissed. He was charged with molesting a nine-year-old girl he coached on numerous occasions for the OC Crush Softball League. The head coach and team president, Michael Feltz, is serving 30 years in prison for child molestation. The victim in that case was also a player.

(photo courtesy of St. Joseph County Jail)