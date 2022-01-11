sentencing

-
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A teenager who was 13 when accused of killing another youth in northern Indiana was sentenced Thursday to 63 years in prison. Alphonso…
-
The man convicted of the 2011 murder of Goshen College biology professor Jim Miller has been sentenced to 115 years in prison. Winston Corbett, 25, was…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential…
-
The former president of the local Iron Workers Local 395 union in Portage, Indiana was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a federal prison on…
-
THREE OAKS, Mich. (AP) — A man who robbed a small town bank in southwestern Michigan and tried to rob another has been sentenced to 18 years in federal…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 17-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced that today Rahim Brumfield, 21, appeared before a St. Joseph County Superior Court judge and was…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation advancing in Michigan would prescribe longer sentences for certain repeat child abusers.Bills approved unanimously by…