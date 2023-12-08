Daughter of former South Bend Housing Authority director sentenced

A woman who admitted to defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority was sentenced this week, but will not get any prison time.

Tyreisha Robinson is the daughter of former housing authority director Tonya Robinson and took part in a scheme that stole nearly $6 million from the federal government.

Tonya Robinson and an accomplice were found guilty of multiple counts of wire fraud after a jury in November determined she handed out federal dollars to contractors for work that was never completed while taking back a portion of the money.

Tyreisha Robinson was a housing authority employee during the time the scheme was going on. Court documents say her role in the scheme was to cash some of the fraudulent checks that were given to her boyfriend at the time.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio gave Tyreisha Robinson two years of probation and she also was ordered to repay more than $360,000.

Six people were charged in the scheme in total. Robinson was one of three who pleaded guilty and testified against the others at trial.