-
Ryan O’Neill, the former South Bend Police officer who shot and killed Eric Logan two years ago, has been granted summary judgement in a civil rights…
-
A former University of Notre Dame football player is suing the university and the NCAA, alleging that they “recklessly disregarded” information related to…
-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court Tuesday. If that ruling stands, it will change how people access abortions in the…
-
A former University of Notre Dame student has filed a lawsuit against the school seeking a refund on tuition and fees for the Spring 2020 semester after…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court says absentee ballots cast in Indiana must arrive by noon on Election Day to be counted. The court spiked a…
-
The hopes of Hoosiers who wanted Indiana to expand vote-by-mail for this fall’s election are all but buried after a federal appeals court ruling Tuesday.A…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a northern Indiana man of charges alleging that he bilked his employer out of more than $2…