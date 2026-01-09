Milford man who called for president's assassination sentenced in federal court

A Milford man who called for the bombing of government buildings and the assassination of President Trump was sentenced this week in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Douglas Thrams, 24, pleaded guilty to “making interstate communication with a threat to injure.”

Prosecutors say Thrams posted a series of threatening videos to TikTok last January. In one, he allegedly tapped an airsoft rifle and encouraged people to use their Second Amendment rights, adding, “There is literally no way forward without violence this time.” When TikTok removed his account, he reportedly made another one and ended the video by telling viewers to “shoot.”

Thrams was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised release. As long as he follows the terms, he won’t get any more prison time, beyond the 10 months he already served.