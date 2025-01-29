Probable cause hearing held for Goshen Man accused of threats to Trump

A federal court hearing for 23-year-old Douglas Thrams took place today in the Robert A. Grant Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse following his arrest for making violent threats against the U.S. government. Thrams, a Goshen resident, faces charges under federal law after posting multiple videos on TikTok in January, where he threatened violence against President Donald Trump and U.S. government buildings.

During the probable cause hearing, the videos were shown in their entirety. FBI Special Agent Taylor Pletz, the only witness to testify, answered questions about the videos and Thrams’ arrest. The defense, represented by public defender Kimberly Schultz, argued that Thrams did not make direct threats and pointed out that he does not own a firearm. However, federal prosecutor Lydia Lucius contended that Thrams' statements, including one urging the bombing of U.S. government buildings, are not protected by the First Amendment.

The videos, posted between January 20 and 22, 2025, included explicit calls for violence. In one video, Thrams, holding a rifle, stated, "There is literally no way forward without violence this time." In another, he declared, "Every U.S. government building needs to be bombed immediately." Thrams also made direct threats against President Trump, stating, “He needs to be assassinated and this time, don’t f***ing miss.”

Magistrate Judge Scott Frankel found there was sufficient probable cause to proceed with the case and ordered that Thrams remain in custody pending trial. No trial date has been set at this time.

During a detention hearing that followed the probable cause hearing, the defense argued that Thrams posed no risk of fleeing and that he is not a danger to others. Schultz also mentioned that Thrams’ 82-year-old grandmother had offered to let him stay with her. However, Lucius argued that Thrams' threats were severe enough to consider him dangerous and that he should remain in custody.

As Thrams was escorted out of the courtroom, he was given a few minutes to speak with his family. Tearfully, he apologized, saying, "I love you. I’m so sorry. Keep me in your prayers."