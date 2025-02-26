Bird Flu devastates sandhill crane population near Fish Lake

The bird flu is hitting the sandhill crane population hard around Fish Lake, located just east of La Porte, as thousands of cranes migrate to the area. For weeks, Sean Leone, a lifelong resident of the area, has witnessed the devastating impact of the virus, with many cranes succumbing to it. In recent days, ducks have also started to be affected.

"When something like this happens on a big scale like this, it’s overwhelming for anybody, no matter what," Leone said. "I just knew I needed to do my part."

Leone has already removed over 100 dead cranes and is continuing his cleanup efforts, despite the growing scale of the problem. He is working with volunteers to remove the birds while taking precautions to protect himself and others from the virus.

"Before I do something like this, I always pray first. I told my wife I know I have to take the reins and run with it," Leone explained.

The recent thawing of the lake has presented a new challenge for Leone. With the ice melting, he now faces the task of managing the cleanup by boat.

"Everything’s done by boat now, so I’ve got to talk to other neighbors and get more boats," he said.

In addition to removing the birds, Leone is urging the public to avoid feeding waterfowl in order to prevent the virus from spreading further. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has provided Leone with safety procedures to help protect him and the community.

Those interested in volunteering to help with the cleanup can email Sean.