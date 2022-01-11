-
Six penguins at Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette have died of what staff believe is avian malaria.The first penguin, Flash, died at the end of October.…
The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, confirmed a total of 64 flu-related deaths this season in a report released Friday. The agency says this is…
Seven Indiana schools have closed due to the flu so far. And several others are reporting high absentee rates. But state education officials say there’s…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that two children have died in the state as a result of the 2019-2020 flu season. Here…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say influenza and flu-like symptoms have contributed to more visits to Indianapolis-area emergency rooms than at any…
The beginning of flu season is hitting Indiana especially hard this year.Indiana has been upgraded to “Widespread” flu activity which is the highest level…
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has announced that the first Hoosier has died in the 2019-2020 flu season. The patient who died was from Marion County.…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The top health official in Indiana's most-populous county is urging people with mild flu cases not to visit hospital emergency rooms.…
This flu season has been bad for people across the country, but for most dog owner canine influenza shouldn’t be an additional worry.Like human flu, dog…