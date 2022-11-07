Medical experts anticipate potentially severe flu season for Michigan

Across the United States, 880,000 flu cases have already been reported. Flu season typically peaks in December and January, but this season it's arriving early.

Sharp upticks in influenza cases in the southeast United States have medical experts concerned.

With hospitals already overloaded by pediatric RSV cases , a more intense flu season could stretch resources even thinner.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan, says flu prevention is the responsibility of all Michiganders.

“What can be mild illnesses in individuals in their twenties and thirties can be very severe illnesses in neonates or the elderly or the immunocompromised, so we really have to think about this as a community,” she said.

Bagdasarian recommends four prevention methods: getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19, stocking up on at-home COVID tests, staying home when sick, and talking to a doctor about eligibility for flu therapeutics .

