Experts advise caution as bird flu spreads across Indiana

Indiana residents and agricultural workers are being urged to remain vigilant as avian influenza continues to spread across the state. The virus, which has affected wild birds and mammals, is expected to taper off as warmer weather approaches. However, experts stress that precautions should still be taken to minimize the risk of exposure to humans.

Eli Fleace, a fish and wildlife health biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, explained that while the virus has impacted a wider variety of species this year, the risk to humans remains relatively low.

“This strain has been affecting a much wider variety of birds, but also mammals,” Fleace said. “The risk to humans is still pretty low.”

Despite this, those working closely with animals, particularly in agricultural settings, should be especially cautious. Fleace advised workers to stay up to date on biosecurity measures to prevent the virus from entering barns and other facilities.

“The best thing you can do is contact the Board of Animal Health or the USDA to make sure you're keeping up to date with your biosecurity,” Fleace said.

If residents come across sick or dead wildlife, they are advised to report it to the state through Indiana's online wildlife reporting system. Additionally, when handling such animals, it is recommended to wear gloves and a mask, and to disinfect any equipment used.

Experts remind the public that while the risk to humans is low, taking precautions is important in managing the spread of the virus.

For more information on avian influenza and how to protect yourself and others, visit on.in.gov/sickwildlife.