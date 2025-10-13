© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bird Flu confirmed in northern Indiana duck flocks

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 13, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
Several commercial duck farms in northern Indiana have been quarantined due to cases of bird flu.
Daniel Paduano
/
NPR
Several commercial duck farms in northern Indiana have been quarantined due to cases of bird flu.

New cases of bird flu have been confirmed in northern Indiana, including in Elkhart and LaGrange counties. That’s according to Hoosier Ag Today, which reports both cases involve commercial duck operations now under state quarantine.

The Indiana Board of Animal Health (BOAH) has not released the names of the farms but says quarantines are in place and depopulation is expected to begin soon.

As WVPE reported back in March, health experts say the risk of avian influenza to the general public remains low. However, people are urged to use caution around sick or dead birds: wear gloves and a mask, disinfect any tools or surfaces that might touch them, and report unusual bird deaths to state wildlife or animal health authorities.

BOAH offices were closed Monday for the federal holiday and were not available for comment. WVPE will update this story as more information becomes available.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team bird illnessavian fluFluBirdfarms
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell