Bird Flu confirmed in northern Indiana duck flocks

New cases of bird flu have been confirmed in northern Indiana, including in Elkhart and LaGrange counties. That’s according to Hoosier Ag Today, which reports both cases involve commercial duck operations now under state quarantine.

The Indiana Board of Animal Health (BOAH) has not released the names of the farms but says quarantines are in place and depopulation is expected to begin soon.

As WVPE reported back in March, health experts say the risk of avian influenza to the general public remains low. However, people are urged to use caution around sick or dead birds: wear gloves and a mask, disinfect any tools or surfaces that might touch them, and report unusual bird deaths to state wildlife or animal health authorities.

BOAH offices were closed Monday for the federal holiday and were not available for comment. WVPE will update this story as more information becomes available.