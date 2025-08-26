Preservationists hope listing helps save LaPorte football field

Historic preservation advocates in LaPorte are cheering Indiana Landmarks’ decision to include LaPorte High School’s football field on its annual 10 Most Endangered list. But the school corporation isn’t committing to preserving anything yet.

On Friday the LaPorte Slicers were jubilant after beating rival New Prairie 32-14 in their home opener. The win let the Slicers keep hold of the traveling Milk Jug trophy for another year, a trophy that has gone back and forth between the two LaPorte County schools for decades.

There’s even more history and tradition surrounding the place they played the game, LaPorte’s Kiwanis Field. Built in 1950, the grandstand’s architecture is art deco. It’s also uniquely situated in the middle of a tree-lined neighborhood, a short walk away from the school campus.

Mark Kurth is president of Preserve Historic LaPorte. He’s excited by the Indiana Landmarks listing but he says many in the community are frustrated that the school corporation has ignored their offer to have a consultant do a feasibility study on saving Kiwanis Field, at no cost to the corporation.

“There’s kids playing ball today whose fathers and grandfathers played ball there, and that doesn’t happen in a new cookie-cutter stadium," Kurth says. "So we think we’ve got something really unique here and we’re wanting to at least explore the possibility of continuing to use it.”

LaPorte Community School Corporation officials declined WVPE’s interview request. In a statement they said, “we appreciate the recognition of the field's historical significance and the emotional connection it holds for our community.”

The statement says they’re establishing a committee — including current and former staff and coaches, parents, and representatives from Preserve Historic La Porte — to explore their options: maintain the field as is, make necessary repairs, renovate the current facility, or consider new construction.

