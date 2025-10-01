© 2025 WVPE
Judge tosses suit against McBride while criminal review continues

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Sharon McBride
Provided
Sharon McBride

A judge has dismissed a citizen’s lawsuit alleging South Bend Common Council member Sharon McBride should be removed from office because she hasn’t lived in her council district.

In an order filed Tuesday, Special Judge Graham Polando avoided ruling on the heart of resident Brian Collier’s lawsuit, that McBride should lose her council seat because she hasn’t lived in her home in the third council district. McBride has said she has stayed at her mother’s house outside the district because of mold problems in her own home.

Polando cited a recent Indiana Court of Appeals ruling, in a similar case out of Floyd County, finding that a resident lacks standing to bring such a complaint if they aren’t either a candidate for the office or a prosecuting attorney.

That’s a civil matter. There’s still the possibility that McBride could face criminal charges stemming from when she was executive director of the DuComb Center, St. Joseph County's community corrections facility.

The Republican-led county commissioners last year fired McBride, a Democrat, and they asked the Indiana State Police to review of how she had employed her mother at DuComb Center, paying her enough overtime to make her one of the county’s highest-paid employees.

Monroe County Special Prosecutor Chris Gaal, the county’s former Democratic elected prosecutor, is still reviewing the case.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Sharon McBrideDucomb Centercriminal chargelawsuitresidency
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
