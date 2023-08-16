Pence on latest Trump indictment: Georgia election wasn't stolen

Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed the latest indictment of Donald Trump Wednesday, saying “no one is above the law” and that Trump deserves the “presumption of innocence.”

Pence spoke to Republicans at a national legislative conference in Indianapolis.

The latest indictment is in the state of Georgia, with Trump and others accused of a conspiracy to overturn the election results there in 2020.

Pence didn’t directly say whether he thinks Trump is guilty. But he also didn’t shy away from criticizing him, either.

“Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years and continue to insist to this very hour, the Georgia election was not stolen and I had no right to overturn the election on Jan. 6,” Pence said.

Pence said he had hoped judgment of Trump’s conduct around the 2020 election would be left to “the American people and to history.”

The former Indiana governor also unveiled a new campaign proposal during his address, and said he wants to return power to the states as president.

Pence said his plan is about restoring federalism and reducing the reach of the federal government.

“You hire me on as president of the United States, we’re going to trust states every single day,” Pence said.

Elements of his proposal include eliminating the federal Department of Education, sending housing and welfare dollars to the states without any federal guidelines or requirements on how to use them, and giving up federally-owned land.

“I believe the time has come for the United States government to return a portion of these lands back to the states and the American people for development, innovation and reform,” Pence said.

Pence also said that health care should be left to the states — but that doesn’t apply to abortion, as he has proposed a national abortion ban.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.