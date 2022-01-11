2020 election

-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) won’t say whether he’ll vote to certify the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets…
-
More Hoosiers voted in the 2020 general election than in any election in state history, crossing the 3 million-voter mark for the first time.Secretary of…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is investigating threats against election officials in Wayne County, where two…
-
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has voted to certify the results of the November 3rd election. The vote was 3 in favor and one abstention. One…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says President Donald Trump didn't ask the state's Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to leverage the power of the Oval Office in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Michigan state legislators are headed to the White House as President Donald Trump makes an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile…
-
NEW (Nov. 18):DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county has unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana set a new sports betting record in October with nearly a quarter-billion dollars legally wagered on the outcome of…
-
President Trump is expected to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic at 4pm. He will be speaking for the first time since Joe Biden became…