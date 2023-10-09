St. Joseph County leaders to keep closer eye on take-home vehicles

St. Joseph County commissioners will soon be keeping closer tabs on county employees’ take-home

vehicles.

The commissioners’ meeting agenda Tuesday includes considering a proposal from Enterprise, the car

rental company, to provide fleet management services to the county. The county also would lease

passenger vehicles from Enterprise rather than buy or lease them from various vendors as it’s always

done.

The county has about 100 passenger vehicles that it buys or leases for employee use. About half of

those are take-home vehicles. The prosecutor’s office has the most take-home vehicles, with 18,

followed by the Department of Infrastructure, Planning & Growth, which has 17. That department

includes Public Works, Engineering and Area Plan.

County police are exempt.

County Commissioner Derek Dieter has called for more scrutiny over the use of take-home vehicles. The

leased Enterprise vehicles will have GPS trackers that will allow commissioners to see if employees are

using them for personal use when they aren’t working.

County employee Ryan Rodts, the county’s fleet director, estimates the new program’s focus on leasing newer vehicles will save the county about $1 million over 10 years. Newer vehicles need fewer repairs, and they tend to be more fuel efficient.

“Over the course of the next 10 years, not only will we have modernized our fleet,” Rodts said, “but we should see reduced costs in what it takes to maintain that fleet.”