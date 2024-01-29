Monday Night Special at 7pm: Nowhere to go: How the system failed a trafficking survivor

WMUK received a Facebook message. It was from a woman named Stacy, who said she’d been trafficked in Kalamazoo. She read a story on the station's webpage about an event to raise awareness about the crime. Stacy said she needed help. WMUK reporter Leona Larson looked into the story. Over the next year and a half, she reviewed police and court documents, went through hundreds of texts, emails, social media posts... and 46 hours of audio recordings Stacy shared. Stacy sometimes confused the order of events. But otherwise the records back her up, over and over. This documentary explores what happened to Stacy, how she escaped trafficking, and her ongoing struggle to clear her record and see her traffickers prosecuted.

