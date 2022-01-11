-
Indiana lawmakers will study topics in the coming weeks that include human trafficking, a racial achievement gap in K-12 schools and unemployment benefits…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan. John…
Counselors at Bridgman Public Schools are hosting a forum on detecting and preventing human trafficking on Thursday evening.Cathy Knauf from the Southwest…
The Indiana Youth Institute is holding a lunch event in South Bend on Thursday to discuss youth human trafficking in Indiana.The Youth Worker Café events…