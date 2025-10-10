New massage business rules aim to stop human trafficking

St. Joseph County officials are updating rules for massage businesses in an effort to stop human trafficking.

The county council on Tuesday will hear first reading of a bill that updates the rules for massage establishments. The updates come out of the health department.

Health department inspectors would be allowed to come in unannounced and during business hours. The business would need a licensed massage therapist on site whenever a customer is there.

The health department also would prohibit people from living in the establishments. And they’d have to display health department-provided human trafficking awareness posters, in English, Spanish and Chinese. Those list a human trafficking hotline.

The changes come after police raided four massage parlors in 2022 , three in South Bend and one in Granger. Undercover officers were offered sex for payment. Through a Mandarin Chinese interpreter, officers were able to confirm that women working there had been trafficked and were being forced to work against their will. Some of the women requested help and were being provided aid.

Prosecutors in March of this year charged the owner, 82-year-old James Belkiewitz, with failing to pay sales tax. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received no jail time.