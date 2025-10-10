© 2025 WVPE
New massage business rules aim to stop human trafficking

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
St. Joseph County prosecutors say James Belkiewitz and his wife, Fengling Zhou, ran Best Chinese Massage at this building at 50795 State Road 933 North, along with two more South Bend locations and one in Granger. They say Belkiewitz sold the businesses while he was under investigation.
Provided
St. Joseph County prosecutors say James Belkiewitz and his wife, Fengling Zhou, ran Best Chinese Massage at this building at 50795 State Road 933 North, along with two more South Bend locations and one in Granger. They say Belkiewitz sold the businesses while he was under investigation.

St. Joseph County officials are updating rules for massage businesses in an effort to stop human trafficking.

The county council on Tuesday will hear first reading of a bill that updates the rules for massage establishments. The updates come out of the health department.

Health department inspectors would be allowed to come in unannounced and during business hours. The business would need a licensed massage therapist on site whenever a customer is there.

The health department also would prohibit people from living in the establishments. And they’d have to display health department-provided human trafficking awareness posters, in English, Spanish and Chinese. Those list a human trafficking hotline.

The changes come after police raided four massage parlors in 2022, three in South Bend and one in Granger. Undercover officers were offered sex for payment. Through a Mandarin Chinese interpreter, officers were able to confirm that women working there had been trafficked and were being forced to work against their will. Some of the women requested help and were being provided aid.

Prosecutors in March of this year charged the owner, 82-year-old James Belkiewitz, with failing to pay sales tax. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received no jail time.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
