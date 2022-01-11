-
The St. Joseph County Council has a redistricting plan for 2022 after voting 6 to 3 along party lines Thursday night to override a Wednesday veto of the…
-
St. Joseph County Council member Mark Telloyan has been appointed to the open seat on the county’s superior court.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the judicial…
-
The St. Joseph County Council finally has a redistricting plan in place. Council members passed a new set of election maps Tuesday night in a 6-to-3,…
-
The St. Joseph County Council held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather feedback on council district maps proposed by its Republican and Democratic…
-
Funding is officially in place for a mental health crisis center in St. Joseph County. Mental health advocates have been pushing for a 24-hour, walk-in…
-
The St. Joseph County Council will decide Tuesday whether to approve funding for a mental health crisis response center.Right now, people experiencing a…
-
The St. Joseph County Council voted Tuesday evening to retain Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller for a potential lawsuit over the county’s…
-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday morning to enact a controversial redistricting plan that makes two of their districts more…
-
Last week, the all-Republican St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more…
-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more Republican and the…