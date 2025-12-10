Drake says she was swatted during county council data center vote

A St. Joseph County Council member who voted against the New Carlisle data center rezoning early this morning says she was the victim of a swatting attempt.

Republican Amy Drake says that at about 2 a.m., while she was still at the council meeting, Department of Child Services investigators and several county police officers came to her Granger home for a welfare check. Drake says her husband called her during the meeting and she left the room to take the call.

He told her police wanted to question him and their children.

Drake declined to be interviewed, but in a statement, she said, “The frightening and unwarranted middle-of-the-night disruption was done by bad actors who wanted to harass my family and intimidate me and my vote. Whoever did this put my children and family at substantial risk, traumatized my kids, and deserves to be prosecuted.”

Drake says she expects DCS and police to investigate the caller.