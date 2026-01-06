Democrat Tanner to lead Republican-majority council

St. Joseph County Council Democrats this year will continue their governing coalition with Republican Dan Schaetzle, but instead of Schaetzle as president, the council will be led by one of their own.

The council Tuesday night held their brief annual meeting to elect officers for the year. It began with Democrat Diana Hess nominating Democrat Bryan Tanner for president. Tanner was vice president last year with Schaetzle as president.

Hess’s motion carried on a 6-3 vote, with Republicans Andy Rutten and Randy Figg joining the four Democrats.

Republican Joe Thomas didn’t vote for Tanner, but after the meeting Tanner said Thomas had reached out to him last weekend and asked if he would be interested in replacing Schaetzle as president.

”At the end of the day I would like to think that people were voting in good faith to have a good working council that can get things done for the community,” Tanner said.

Schaetzle last year worked closely with Tanner but he voted against him for president Tuesday night. Schaetzle has been censured by his party for endorsing a Democratic candidate in the 2024 elections, and he faces a primary challenge in May from Republican Jamie O’Brien.

The four Democrats and Schaetzle elected Schaetzle as vice president, and Figg was elected second vice-president.