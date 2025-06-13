State GOP upholds district party shunning of Schaetzle

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story initially incorrectly reported that the GOP District Committee censured Schaetzle for not endorsing Republican Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia. The party actually censured Schaetzle for campaigning against Zappia.

Indiana GOP leaders have upheld local Republicans’ shunning of St. Joseph County Council President Dan Schaetzle.

Schaetzle had appealed a February ruling by the party’s 2nd District Committee that he was no longer in good standing. Technically he was cited for campaigning against Republican Loris Zappia for probate judge in the November election. But more broadly the party has been furious over a power-sharing agreement he struck with the council’s four Democrats that gave him the council presidency.

The state committee’s vote Thursday means Schaetzle is not in good standing with the party for at least two years. During that time he can no longer be a Republican precinct committeeman or have access to the party’s proprietary tools and resources.

The council’s four other Republicans issued a statement Friday saying they expect the news media to now refer to Schaetzle as a Republican “not in good standing.”

It was unclear whether Schaetzle can run for re-election as a Republican next year. He hasn’t publicly stated his plans yet. Republican Jamie O’Brien, a former council member and council attorney, has said he plans to run for the seat because Schaetze is out of touch with his constituents.

Schaetzle declined our interview request. In a text message, he said, “Busy celebrating the big win for my constituents on the Anderson Road Park, which I have been working on for two and a half years.”

