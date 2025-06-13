© 2025 WVPE
State GOP upholds district party shunning of Schaetzle

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
Dan Schaetzle
Dan Schaetzle

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story initially incorrectly reported that the GOP District Committee censured Schaetzle for not endorsing Republican Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia. The party actually censured Schaetzle for campaigning against Zappia.

Indiana GOP leaders have upheld local Republicans’ shunning of St. Joseph County Council President Dan Schaetzle.

Schaetzle had appealed a February ruling by the party’s 2nd District Committee that he was no longer in good standing. Technically he was cited for campaigning against Republican Loris Zappia for probate judge in the November election. But more broadly the party has been furious over a power-sharing agreement he struck with the council’s four Democrats that gave him the council presidency.

The state committee’s vote Thursday means Schaetzle is not in good standing with the party for at least two years. During that time he can no longer be a Republican precinct committeeman or have access to the party’s proprietary tools and resources.

The council’s four other Republicans issued a statement Friday saying they expect the news media to now refer to Schaetzle as a Republican “not in good standing.”

It was unclear whether Schaetzle can run for re-election as a Republican next year. He hasn’t publicly stated his plans yet. Republican Jamie O’Brien, a former council member and council attorney, has said he plans to run for the seat because Schaetze is out of touch with his constituents.

Schaetzle declined our interview request. In a text message, he said, “Busy celebrating the big win for my constituents on the Anderson Road Park, which I have been working on for two and a half years.”
Dan Schaetzle St. Joseph County Republican Party St. Joseph County Council Indiana GOP
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
