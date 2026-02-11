© 2026 WVPE
Council president says county should pay Humane Society more

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:33 PM EST

The St. Joseph County Council may be ready to give the Humane Society more money for this year. The ball is now in the county commissioners’ court.

At a special council meeting Tuesday, council President Bryan Tanner heard from both sides of the negotiations: Humane Society Executive Director Genny Brown and county commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer.

The nonprofit has asked the county to double its funding for this year so that it can start offering employees health insurance, buy a new vehicle, upgrade their heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, and add two employees, including a full-time veterinarian.

But Brown said they can’t afford those things because they’re losing money subsidizing the county’s animal control costs. Since nearly half of the Humane Society’s costs come in the unincorporated county, Tanner said the county should give the Humane Society $914,000 for this year, rather than the $601,000, marking a 3% increase, that the council approved.

Tanner rejected a suggestion from Baxmeyer that a task force be formed to meet with Humane Society leaders.

Tanner no :19 …”This needs to be done and it needs to be done quickly, by the commissioners like any other contract, in order for this to get voted on before the end of March, which is when their good-faith extension expires.”

Baxmeyer did not reply to our interview request.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Humane Society of St. Joseph CountyBryan TannerCarl Baxmeyeranimal controlSt. Joseph County Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
