© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schaetzle delays land bank effort with new concerns for investors

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST
A house sits vacant and boarded up in the 1700 block of North Johnson Street in South Bend, next to a vacant, overgrown lot.
Provided
A house sits vacant and boarded up in the 1700 block of North Johnson Street in South Bend, next to a vacant, overgrown lot.

The St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night delayed approval of a land bank program aimed at more quickly redeveloping long-vacant lots. The delay could threaten $20 million in private money for the program.

A council vote is needed to give county commissioners permission to join the program. All three commissioners said they’re in support. Coming into the meeting, most council members had expressed general support for the land bank concept. Using $20 million in Lilly Endowment money granted to the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, a newly formed nonprofit would take title to long-vacant properties and make them available to developers more quickly.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments, or MACOG, would run the program using about $1 million of that Lilly grant. But at the December meeting, some Republicans pushed to table the measure because they wanted reassurances that it wouldn’t cost the county too much in legal fees and title work.

MACOG’s James Turnwald told the council Tuesday that their analysis of a sampling of such property transfers found those costs would be minimal, and the county wouldn’t be obligated to pay them anyway.

But Republican Council Member Dan Schaetzle raised new concerns that he hasn’t heard whether developers and investors support the program, despite offering no reasons why they might not, and despite none raising any objections yet.

The council then voted 6-3 to approve Schaetzle’s motion to delay the vote at least another month.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Dan Schaetzleland bankLilly Endowmentcommunity foundation of St. Joseph CountyMACOGMichiana Area Council of GovernmentsSt. Joseph County Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott