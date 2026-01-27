Bill would give county councils more power over library budgets

On Monday the Indiana Senate passed a bill that would give county councils more power over library budgets. One local library leader fears the change would bring more politics into how libraries are run.

The bill, co-authored by Mishawaka Republican Sen. Ryan Mishler, would require libraries to get special county council approval to grow by more than 1.5%, compared to the current 3% limit.

Stephanie Murphy, executive director of the St. Joseph County Public Library, says 1.5% annual growth, "would not even cover inflation and the cost of doing business.”

Murphy says her board is still responsive to voters because it has two members appointed by the county council.

“I think it is this concern about elected oversight of budgets, and I would say, generally speaking, sure, fine, but libraries are sort of this special thing in government where we want to be separated from partisan politics.”

The bill passed the Senate 31-13, with local senators Mike Bohacek, a Republican, and David Niezgodski, a Democrat, voting no. It next heads to the House and Murphy says she plans to drive down to the Statehouse on Tuesday.